Indian economy to grow 7 to 7.5% in FY23: EAC-PM

Indian economy to grow 7 to 7.5% in FY23: EAC-PM

EAC-PM added that this should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 22:52 ist
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the growth projection for the current financial year to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent estimated earlier. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian economy is likely to grow by seven to 7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Thursday, while observing that contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23.                

In a statement, the EAC-PM however added that this should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers.

"Looking beyond the current year, 2021-22, EAC-PM members were optimistic about real and nominal growth prospects in 2022-23. Other than an element of the base effect, the contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23," it said.

Also Read | PM Modi exhorts banks to support wealth, job creators; increase country's balance sheet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the growth projection for the current financial year to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent estimated earlier, while the IMF has projected a growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in the next year.                  

"Once capacity utilization improves, private investments should also recover. Therefore, Members felt a real rate of growth of 7 to 7.5 per cent in 2022-23 was likely," the statement said.              

It noted that the Union Budget for 2021-22 was applauded because of reform measures, as well as transparency and realism in the numbers.

Also Read | PM cautions democracies on crypto currency, says should not end up in wrong hands

"EAC-PM members were of the view that these dimensions should be carried forward into the 2022-23 Budget too, signalling use of the extra revenue in the form of capital expenditure and human capital expenditure, since Covid has led to a human capital deficit," it added.

According to the statement, there should also be a clear roadmap for privatisation and the growth orientation of last year's Budget should also be maintained.              

A meeting of the EAC-PM was held in Delhi on Thursday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India economy
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 