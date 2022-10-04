India's exports dip by 3.52% to $32.62 billion in September

India's exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to $32.62 billion in September against $33.81 billion in the same month last year, while the trade deficit widened to $26.72 billion, according to the preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
Imports during the month, however, grew by 5.44 per cent to $59.35 billion as against $56.29 billion in September 2021, the data showed.
The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54 per cent to $229.05 billion. Imports during the period increased by 37.89 per cent to $378.53 billion. The trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to $149.47 billion as against $76.25 billion during April-September 2021-22.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves
IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data
Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters
IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs
Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse
The genesis of the cheetah relocation