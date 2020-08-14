IndiGo to run Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight from Aug 19

IndiGo's Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight operational from Aug 19: Official

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 14 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Private carrier IndiGo has decided to operate its Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight daily from August 19, director of the city airport D G Salve said on Friday.

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown in late March had led to the suspension of domestic as well as international flights and services were partially restored only in May-end.

From June 19, a flight to New Delhi from Aurangabad was made operational by IndiGo three times a week, he said.

Another airline started a flight for Hyderabad from the central Maharashtra city last month which is operated four times a week, Salve said.

"An Air India flight is also operating for New Delhi twice a week," the airport director told PTI.

"There are no more confirmations from any airline about operating more flights from this month or next month. But IndiGo will operate a Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad flight on a daily basis from August 19," Salve said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indigo
Indigo flight
Hyderabad
Aurangabad
Lockdown

What's Brewing

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 