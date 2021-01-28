Sensex drops by over 500 points in opening session

Sensex drops by over 500 points in opening session; Nifty below 13,800

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2.50 per cent

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 28 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 10:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 520 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-heavyweight stocks like HDFC twins, TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 523.14 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 46,886.79.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 167.80 points or 1.2 per cent to 13,799.70.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2.50 per cent, followed by HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, SBI, and Nestle India.

On the other hand, ONGC, NTPC, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to settle at 47,409.93, while the NSE Nifty plunged 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to close the session at 13,967.50.

According to traders, recent foreign fund outflows from the domestic capital markets also had an impact on investor sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,688.22 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

US equities finished lower mainly due to lower earnings by tech giants and concerns over stretched valuation.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, were trading 0.45 per cent lower at $55.56 per barrel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bombay Stock Exchange
Sensex
Nifty
Indian economy
BSE

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 