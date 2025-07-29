Menu
Around 32 lakh unmapped voters to be called in phase 1 of SIR hearings from December 27 in Bengal

Officials said that voters with logical discrepancies will be taken up in the next phase, for which guidelines have been sought from the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 19:22 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 19:22 IST
