Wall Street stocks climb on hopes for deal on stimulus

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders hope that the White House and Congress can break a logjam on delivering more badly needed stimulus for an economy ravaged by coronavirus lockdowns.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in the early going Wednesday, but it's still headed for its first losing month since March.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a CNBC conference he was hopeful about striking a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The gains came after a chaotic and acrimonious first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Treasury yields rose.