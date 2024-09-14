75% consumers seen shopping online, this festival season

Bengaluru: With consumers increasingly pivoting to online shopping, one survey has found that 75% are choosing digital retail over physical stores, this festive season, giving e-commerce a 20% boost.
According to a report offering festive insight by the logistics provider Delhivery, the metro cities are predictably leading the brigade, with Bengaluru topping the list, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. In terms of growth, however, as shown by other surveys lately, the non-metros are propelling a 30% rise in orders, with Gurgaon and Raipur leading the pack.
Consumer durables always see an upsurge during festivals and e-commerce platforms and brands make the most of it by doubling down on offers. This year washing machines seem to be the most in demand, according to the survey.
As for festival gifting, be it personal or corporate gifting, there is a marked shift towards electronics over the traditional dry-fruit hampers. Mobile phones and power banks have seen a spike of over 40% in demand this season.
Again as reported by other surveys, this report too points to the potential of higher sales inspiring greater hiring all round from delivery drivers, package handler, warehouse staff to service representatives. On Thursday Amazon announced availability of over 1 lakh seasonal jobs (both direct and indirect) pan-India.
