<p>Bengaluru: After nearly six months since the statewide launch of the ‘Gruha Arogya: Healthcare at your doorstep’ scheme, aimed at diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases, Haveri district has the dubious distinction of topping the state for hypertension and anemia.</p>.<p>Dakshina Kannada tops the charts for diabetes, with 34% of the population diagnosed with the disease.</p>.<p>In Haveri, 43.5% of the screened population has tested positive for hypertension, 31.9% for diabetes and 11.7% for anemia. Dakshina Kannada has reported 21% of the people with hypertension and 0.6% with anemia. </p>.RFOs to be held responsible for post-2015 land grabs: Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre.<p>Dr Raghunandan, deputy director for non-communicable diseases, told <span class="italic">DH</span> that people were responding well to the scheme and it had helped in early detection of a large number of cases.</p>.<p>According to data by the health department, only 3.52% and 2.7% have tested positive for hypertension and diabetes and 1.5% for anemia. Anemia is tested for people in the 19-29 age group. In Bengaluru city, 28.5% and 22% of the people are diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes, respectively. </p>.<p>The Gruha Arogya initiative covers 14 types of health issues for people over the age of 30 including hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, anemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obstructive sleep apnea, mental health, neurological conditions, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic foot and three types of cancer including oral, breast and cervical. </p>.<p>For oral cancer, ASHA workers across the state have been given a target of 1,67,70,495 and 7% of the target (11,92,436) have been screened. Out of this, 0.28% (3,403) have been referred to hospitals. </p>.<p>The breast and cervical cancer target has been set at 81,68,645, and 5,38,688 people have been screened for breast cancer. A total of 1,311 have people have been referred to hospitals.</p>.<p>A total of 3,85,714 have been screened for cervical cancer and 950 have been referred for treatment. </p>.<p>“People are becoming more aware of these diseases and they are able to get themselves checked routinely,” Dr Raghunandan said. </p>.<p>The ASHA workers also keep a check on mental health by asking a set of questions and suspected cases are linked to government psychiatrists and telemanas, a national free tele-mental health assistance, he said. </p>