Homebusinesseconomy

Cabinet approves Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement about the scheme in his Independence Day address on Tuesday.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 12:20 IST

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. On Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

(Published 16 August 2023, 12:20 IST)
