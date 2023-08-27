Can India sustain the electronics manufacturing spark?

While the PLI does create capacity in India, Angshuman Bhattacharya, Partner and National Leader (Consumer Products and Retail) at global consulting firm Ernst and Young, India, said concentrating only on assembling might result in creating overcapacity that could hurt the market.

“We should be looking at component manufacturing, design, and innovation to increase our margins, by making full use of technology. We need to focus on value-addition and create an excellent ecosystem around the front-end, which is assembling products,” he added.