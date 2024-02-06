Centre seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr

New Delhi: The central government on Monday sought the Parliament’s approval for additional spending of Rs 78,672.92 crore on various schemes in the current financial year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.
This includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore from different ministries and departments. Thus the net cash outgo stands at Rs 78,672.92 crore.
Out of the additional spending a substantial amount of Rs 10,798.28 crore will go for job guarantee scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
Additional spending of Rs 9,231 crore is proposed for the food subsidy scheme, while Rs 3,000 crore will go towards fertiliser subsidy. Apart from this, Rs 5,000 crore will go for the Senior Citizen Welfare Fund.
“This batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants includes proposals for technical supplementary grants/appropriations for Rs 1,21,625.40 crore which are matched by additional receipts/recoveries or corresponding savings of the Ministries/Departments,” noted the document tabled in the Parliament.