Customs, banking reforms, incentives at par with China key to boost e-com exports to Rs 29L crore: GTRI

"Over 60 per cent of Chinese e-commerce exports (USD 330 billion in 2023) use foreign warehouses for faster delivery. They have special rules and support systems that help their e-commerce sector grow. If we do not adopt similar measures, our e-commerce exports might only reach USD 25 billion by 2030, despite having the potential to reach Rs 29,34,400 crore ($350 billion)," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.