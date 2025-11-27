Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Rs 11 crore mid-day meal scam unearthed in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, five arrested

According to the complaint, the fraud was committed by tampering with Excel sheets generated on the department's IVRS portal, which records the number of students enrolled in schools.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 13:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimescam

Follow us on :

Follow Us