Explained | How US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks

While US inflation has fallen and policymakers largely agree they are nearing the end of rate hikes, economic growth has remained unexpectedly strong, something Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted in remarks on Friday could potentially lead progress on inflation to stall and trigger a central bank response.

That sort of policy shock, at a moment of US economic divergence with the rest of the world, could have significant ripple effects.

"If we get to a point where there is a need for ... doing more than what's already priced in, at some point markets might start getting nervous ... Then you see a big increase in the risk premia in different asset classes including emerging markets, including the rest of the world," said International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. "The risk of a financial tightening, a very sharp financial tightening, I think we cannot rule that out."

After the pandemic shock and the inflationary rebound that had most countries raising rates together, it's normal now for policies to diverge, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Reuters on the sidelines of the Jackson Hole conference on Saturday.

But a lot rides on the Fed getting it right.

"The economy is a global economy, right? It's an interconnected economy," Mester said. "What we do with our policy - if we can get back to 2 per cent in a timely way, in a sustainable way, if we have a strong labor market - that's good for the global economy."

Global divergence

Fed policymakers will deliver a crucial update to their economic outlook at a Sept. 19-20 meeting, when they are expected to leave their policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

If inflation and labor market data continue showing an easing of price and wage pressures, the current forecast for just one more quarter-point increase may hold.

Yet Fed officials remain puzzled, and somewhat concerned, over conflicting signals in the incoming data.

Some point to weakening in manufacturing, slowing consumer spending, and tightening credit, all consistent with the impact of strict monetary policy and cooling price pressures.

But gross domestic product is still expanding at a pace well above what Fed officials regard as the non-inflationary growth rate of around 1.8 per cent. US GDP expanded at a 2.4 per cent annualized rate in the second quarter, and some estimates put the current quarter's pace at more than twice that.