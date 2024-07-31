Fiscal deficit stood at 8.1% of full-year target at June-end: CGA data

New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of the first quarter touched 8.1 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Wednesday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 1,35,712 crore as of June-end, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The deficit stood at 25.3 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2023-24.