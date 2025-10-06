<p>New Delhi: Gold prices skyrocketed by Rs 9,700 to scale a fresh peak of Rs 1,30,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, lifted by safe-haven buying in the overseas markets and depreciation in the rupee.</p><p>According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,20,600 per 10 grams on Friday.</p><p>In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped by Rs 2,700 to hit a record high of Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. It had settled at Rs 1,20,000 per 10 grams in the previous market session.</p>.Gold futures hit record as US shutdown, Fed cut bets spur safe haven demand.<p>Silver prices also witnessed robust gains. The white metal bounced by Rs 7,400 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had ended at Rs 1,50,000 per kg on Friday.</p><p>In the international markets, spot gold rose nearly 2 per cent to touch an all-time high of USD 3,949.58 per ounce, while silver went up over 1 per cent to hit a high of USD 48.75 per ounce.</p>