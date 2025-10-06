Menu
Gold price soars Rs 9,700 to storm past Rs 1.3 lakh/10 g in Delhi as rupee hits record low

The white metal bounced by Rs 7,400 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had ended at Rs 1,50,000 per kg on Friday.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 12:32 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 12:32 IST
