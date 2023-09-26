Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

GST Council to meet on October 7

In the previous meeting on August 2, the council had approved amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws to provide clarity on the taxation of casinos, horse racing and online gaming.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 08:17 IST

Follow Us

The GST Council, chaired by Union finance minister and comprising state ministers, will meet on October 7.

"The 52nd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 7th October, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan , New Delhi," the GST Council said in a post on X.

In the previous meeting on August 2, the council had approved amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws to provide clarity on the taxation of casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

A 28 per Cent GST is levied on full face value of bets in the three supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 08:17 IST)
India NewsBusiness News

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT