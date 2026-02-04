Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal BJP chief accuses Mamata government of blocking Central schemes over 'vendetta politics'

Central schemes such as PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Smart City Mission are not being implemented in the state, he said.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us