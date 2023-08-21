How bond ratings impact investment decisions

Investors regard bonds as a reliable investment option since they can get regular coupon payments at defined intervals and the full principal amount upon maturity. Even so, it is critical for investors to be guided in their pick by the credit rating assigned to the bonds, based on their creditworthiness, cash flows, borrowings, repayment history and the performance of the business of the issuing company.

There are agencies such as Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA), Credit Analysis & Research Limited (CARE) and a few more, that evaluate and grade the bonds.

Factors weighing in

Credit risk: In the world of investing as a general principle, risks and rewards are positively correlated. So if you invest in an instrument with higher risk, you could end up with higher returns and the less risk you take the less you may earn from it. When a company or a government wants to borrow money by issuing a bond, there is a concern about whether they can repay the money they owe. This is called credit risk.

Credit rating agencies study how likely the bond issuer will be able to pay back the money they owe, and rate the bonds accordingly. If a bond gets a high rating like ‘AAA’, the issuer is very good at managing their debts and has a very low chance of default. This makes these bonds very attractive to risk-averse investors. But, with safety comes fewer returns, so these bonds offer low coupon rates. But, investors are willing to accept lower earnings because they feel secure about getting their principal amount back.