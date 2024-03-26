Mumbai dethrones Beijing as Asia's new billionaire capital; New Delhi makes it to the top ten in a first

In a major boost to Mumbai, with 92 billionaires, India's western city has overtaken Beijing to become Asia's new billionaire capital.

As per the latest Hurun Research Institute report, India ranks third in the world with 271 billionaires.

"Mumbai was the fastest-growing billionaire capital in the world, adding 26 in the year and taking it to third in the world and Asia's billionaire capital. New Delhi broke into the Top 10 for the first time," the report read.

There has been a significant surge in India's overall billionaire population as well with a whopping 94 new billionaires added this year, second to only the United States.

"India has had a super strong year, adding almost 100 billionaires. Confidence in the economy grew to record levels," Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf remarked.

The number of billionaires residing in India are almost double the ones in the United Kingdom.