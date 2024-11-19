Home
India plans minority stake sale in four state-run banks: Report

The finance ministry is likely to seek approval of the federal cabinet in the coming months to dilute the stake in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 05:44 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 05:44 IST
