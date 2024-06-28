India set for more global attention as bond inclusion begins

By Malavika Kaur Makol and Subhadip Sircar

India is set to lure billions of dollars more inflows when JPMorgan Chase & Co. adds the nation’s government bonds to its emerging markets index on Friday, opening up a $1.3 trillion market to a broader range of investors.

Global funds have already poured close to $11 billion into index-eligible bonds since JPMorgan’s announcement in September. The US bank expects $20 billion to $25 billion to come in over the next 10 months, raising foreign ownership to 4.4% from 2.5% currently.

India’s debt has become a favourite among emerging market investors, attracted to the nation’s robust economic growth and a stable currency, which comes courtesy of the central bank. Both sovereign and corporate notes are headed for a sixth straight quarter of foreign inflows, a streak last seen 11 years ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“Most of the flows we’re seeing are driven by investors who are tracking the index and should be fairly sticky,” said Vikas Jain, head of India fixed income, currencies and commodities trading at Bank of America Corp. “Declining debt-to-GDP ratio, stable macros and favorable demand-supply for India’s bonds are positive factors.”