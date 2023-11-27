India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven: Poll

Bengaluru: India's economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to have slowed to 6.8 per cent in the July-September quarter from 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast of 55 economists polled from Nov. 17-27.

But forecasters see that as a minor slowdown from an exceptionally strong quarter for Asia's third-largest economy, which is expected by the same group of economists to grow more than 6.0 per cent over coming years, currently the fastest among major economies.

Even as an erratic monsoon led to a spike in inflation last quarter, consumer demand - which contributes about 60 per cent of GDP growth - remained strong in a country of over 1.4 billion people, largely driven by urban dwellers.

Forecasts for the data, due on Thursday, ranged from 5.6 per cent to 7.4 per cent.

"Headline growth likely remained resilient...with utilities, services and construction showing robust growth. Domestic demand remains the key economic driver of activity, as external demand continues to remain weak," Rahul Bajoria at Barclays said in a note.

India GDP growth is forecast to average 6.4 per cent this fiscal year ending March 31 and 6.3 per cent in the following year, driven partly by higher government capital expenditure, according to the wider Reuters poll.

That expected growth would easily outpace most other economies, many of which have slowed dramatically following a historic series of central bank interest rate rises to tame inflation. The Reserve Bank of India's efforts have been mild by comparison.