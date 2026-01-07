<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Infosys and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will join forces to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI. The initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using gen AI technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS’ generative AI-powered assistant, to enhance the IT firm's internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.</p>.<p>The IT firm said it is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management. </p><p>For instance, in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer enables automated documentation and provides tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernisation, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy.</p>.<p>“Infosys is setting a new benchmark for enterprise transformation through the strategic adoption of generative AI at scale. The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organisations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients," Amazon Web Services (AWS) President — India and South Asia Sandeep Dutta said.</p>.<p>Infosys also announced its collaboration with Cognition, the leading AI coding agent company and makers of Devin, the first AI software engineer, to scale the latter across global enterprises. The collaboration will deploy Devin across Infosys’ internal engineering ecosystem and client engagements worldwide.</p>