India withstood geopolitical shocks; will navigate future uncertainties too: RBI Monetary Policy Committee member

India's economy is projected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal, higher than 7.2 per cent in 2022-23. As per the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook, the global growth is estimated to decelerate from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3 per cent in 2023 and further to 2.9 per cent in 2024.