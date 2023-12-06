India's economy to grow at 6.8% in current fiscal year: CII

Sharing growth projections, the CII President said: 'In the beginning, we had said 6.5-6.7 per cent. Now, actually, we are saying it is going to be 6.8 per cent for this year, and we are looking at 7 per cent for next year. Obviously, the first half has given the comfort for 6.8 per cent. In fact, I would say it is a conservative number because if you look at what has happened in the first half, we are being conservative here'.