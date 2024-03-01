India's factory growth at five-month high in February, cost pressures cool

Bengaluru: India's manufacturing industry enjoyed robust growth in February with activity expanding at its fastest pace in five months, led by accelerated global demand and lower inflationary pressures, a private survey showed.

The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by SP Global, rose to 56.9 in February from January's 56.5, beating a preliminary estimate of 56.7.

India's manufacturing PMI has been above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for 32 months.