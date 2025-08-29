<p>New Delhi: Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.</p>.<p>The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data.</p>.<p>India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June period was 5.2 per cent.</p>.<p>The previous highest GDP growth was 8.4 per cent in January-March of 2024, as per the data.</p>.US tariffs may drag India's GDP growth below 6%.<p>The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday.</p>.<p>However, manufacturing sector growth marginally increased to 7.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 compared to 7.6 per cent in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected real GDP growth for 2025-26 at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent. </p>