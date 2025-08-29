Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala woman alleges medical negligence after guide wire left in chest; doctor booked

Dr. Rajeev Kumar of the government general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram was booked under section 336 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for endangering life and negligence.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 14:43 IST
India NewsKeralaMedical Negligence

