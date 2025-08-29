<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A police case was registered against a doctor in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday in connection with an alleged negligence in a surgery performed in 2023 that left a surgical guide wire stuck in the chest of the woman.</p><p>Dr. Rajeev Kumar of the government general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram was booked under section 336 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for endangering life and causing hurt due to negligence.</p><p>Summayya, 26, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, alleged that a guide wire, which is used for guiding catheters, was inserted in her as part of a surgery for thyroid in 2023. It is still stuck near her heart causing serious discomforts. Digital evidence purported to be that of Dr. Rajeev, who performed the surgery, admitting lapse was also produced by her. </p>.Will whistleblower doctor from Kerala face action?.<p>Summayya said that she suffered intensive coughing earlier this year and on subsequent examination the presence of the guide wire was noticed. On further examination doctors suggested that it was too close to the heart and hence removal would be risky. Though Dr. Rajeev gave money for the check ups, he later refused to own up the lapse and tried to put the blame on those who performed the anesthesia, she alleged.</p><p>The state health department had earlier maintained that the guide wire would not cause much complication. But a fresh inquiry was initiated by the health department on Friday after Summayya and her family staged protest </p>