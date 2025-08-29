Menu
India's GDP growth rises to 7.8% in Q1, beats estimates

Services sector growth surged to 9.3% in the first quarter of the current financial year from 6.8% recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 11:37 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 11:37 IST
