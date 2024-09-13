India's growth potential above 7.5%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Singapore: India's growth potential is 7.5 per cent or more, RBI chief said on Friday, which is a little above the bank's full-year forecast for 2024 of 7.2 per cent.
"I think India's potential growth today ... is about seven-and-a-half-percent-plus," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the Bretton Woods Committee's annual Future of Finance Forum.
"This year, we expect at the end of the year to record 7.2 per cent," he said, with slower growth in the first quarter mostly due to low government expenditure during the national election.
Das said India's merchandise export improvement was below expectation as external demand is not as robust as before, though he said services exports had picked up.
The forum was held in Singapore in partnership with Swiss bank UBS.
Published 13 September 2024, 03:12 IST