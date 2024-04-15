India's March merchandise trade deficit at Rs 1,30,170 cr

New Delhi: India's merchandise trade deficit in March stood at Rs 1,30,170 crores ($15.6 billion), according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Monday.

Economists had expected the March trade deficit to be $18.55 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports stood at $41.68 billion in March, while imports were $57.28 billion, the data showed.