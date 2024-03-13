India’s rising valuations spur foreign firms to sell holdings

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi

Some foreign companies are paring stakes in their Indian businesses, taking advantage of the nation’s booming equity market to raise cash.

At least seven firms including US home appliance giant Whirlpool Corp. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, have reduced holdings in their local units since June, data compiled by Bloomberg show. British American Tobacco Plc. said Monday it’s preparing to sell a part of its stake in partner ITC Ltd.

The companies are seeking to capitalise on India’s equity valuations which are among the most expensive in the world after eight years of annual gains. Analysts say these transactions contribute to increasing public shareholding, creating space for large investors to boost their holdings in the $4.5 trillion market.

“The easy monetization of stakes in Indian companies at current valuations show the market is becoming more mature amid rising support from domestic financial investors,” said Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey FinServ Pvt.