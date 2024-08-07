Inflation target evades RBI's rate panel as rejig looms

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) )rate setting panel faces another food-driven spike in inflation as it meets a final time ahead of the exit of the committee's external members in the first of several scheduled key policymaker changes over coming months.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which includes three RBI officials and three external members, is recast every four years when the government appoints a new set of external members.

The reshuffle could change a recent split view within the panel which saw two of the six members vote for a rate cut on the argument that high inflation adjusted real rates could hurt the economy's growth outlook.

The other four members remained focused on bringing inflation down to the 4 per cent target, which has eluded the panel during a period of a pandemic, war and weather-related uncertainties.

This was a global problem, said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global. "Globally goods inflation went through the roof, there was a supply problem, so very little they could do," Arora said.