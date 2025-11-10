<p>Bengaluru: Despite the entry of new cab operators, passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) continue to face long waits and cab shortages.</p>.<p>On November 5, Disha Saini shared a video on X showing a long queue at the Uber pickup point, writing, “Landed in Bangalore at night to save time, and this is what the Uber pickup point looked like at the airport. Waited more than 2 hours here.”</p>.<p>An airport source claimed that the number of cabs had increased recently with OHM Mobility joining the market and Mega Cabs taking over airport taxi operations.</p>.<p>To ease congestion, Bangalore International Airport Limited plans to shift the VIP pickup area further down Terminal 1 to free up space for cab movement.</p>.<p>At present, cabs operating at the airport include Ola, Uber, Quick Ride, OHM Mobility, and airport taxis. The airport taxi fleet has about 1,000 cabs, Quick Ride 550, and OHM Mobility around 150. Uber runs both its regular service and Uber Black. Uber Black has about 1,000 vehicles.</p>.<p>However, passengers say the increase has not reduced wait time or improved service quality. Typical wait lasts 30 to 50 minutes, even during non-peak hours.</p>.<p>A passenger from Gorakhpur said, “I landed at 10.30 pm and saw about 50 people waiting for Uber. Staff urged me to book Uber Black — regular Uber cost Rs 1,000, Uber Black cost Rs 3,000. I ended up bargaining with a private operator, paying Rs 1,500 to Yelanchanahalli.”</p>.<p>Many flyers have complained that on-ground Uber staff push them towards premium Uber Black or SUV options. Others say private taxi drivers crowd the arrival gates and behave aggressively despite designated pickup zones.</p>.<p>A Quick Ride official said demand peaks on Sunday evenings. “It is usually on Sundays that we face a shortage of cabs, so during that time we only accept pre-booked rides,” he said.</p>.<p>Ola did not respond to phone calls seeking comment. </p>.<p><span class="bold">'Supply challenges' </span></p>.<p>An Uber spokesperson acknowledged that car availability at airports like Bengaluru fluctuates based on travel patterns. Supply challenges across the industry, the spokesperson said, continue to affect passenger experience.</p>.<p>The persistent cab crunch at KIA, despite multiple operators, highlights the need for coordinated long-term planning by airport authorities and cab companies to ensure smoother transport for flyers.</p>