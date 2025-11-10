<p>Bengaluru: The city came alive on Sunday as the North-East United Forum Bangalore (NEUFB) hosted the North-East Fusion Carnival 2025 at St Joseph’s University Auditorium, Shanthi Nagar.</p>.<p>The day-long celebration brought together one of the largest gatherings of the Northeast community, showcasing the cultural richness, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of the eight Northeastern states.</p>.<p>The carnival offered a vibrant mix of traditional and fusion dance performances, authentic cuisine, and exhibitions of local crafts and innovative startups. Its central theme — strengthening the cultural bridge between the Northeast and the rest of India — resonated strongly with participants and visitors alike.</p>.<p>Two podcast sessions headlined the event. The first featured Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, head of the royal house of Tripura, and James PK Sangma, Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation. The second included former MLA and poet Mmhonlümo Kikon, and Daniel Langthasa, founder and convenor of the People’s Party.</p>.Manotsava 2025: Mental health fest dives into intimacy, identity & rising suicide rates.<p>Regional achievers and cultural ambassadors were felicitated for their contributions.</p>.<p>“This carnival is more than just a cultural show; it is a powerful statement of unity in diversity,” said Arun Meetei, a NEUFB member. “It is about celebrating our identities while showing that in Namma Bengaluru, we are one family. The turnout shows how much people value cultural exchange and collaboration.”</p>.<p>Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a video message, commended the organisers for promoting harmony and inspiring regional collaboration.</p>