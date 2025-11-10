Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru hosts Northeast fest at St Joseph’s University; Meghalaya CM commends organisers for promoting harmony

The carnival offered a vibrant mix of traditional and fusion dance performances, authentic cuisine, and exhibitions of local crafts and innovative startups.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 22:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 22:53 IST
NortheastMeghalayaConrad K SangmaCulture

Follow us on :

Follow Us