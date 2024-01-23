Most tech firms explore gig workers to bridge skill gap: Nasscom

Technology is the industry of choice for 77% of Gen Z students that are about to join the workforce, while 90% of the industry currently comprises Gen Z and millennial employees, a new report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) and the hiring platform - Indeed, has found. At the same time, this younger cohort of workers are preferring flexible job locations, with a focus on specialised skills, giving rise to a gig economy and contractual roles.
The report, based on a survey of 2,500 employees and 185 companies, found that 85% of organisations, especially startups and workflow management companies, are either exploring or are open to gig models, especially due to a growing demand for highly specialised technological skills in the domains of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and blockchain.
Areas of focus for gig workers include software development, data annotation and business analytics, which can leverage on-demand talent and specialised expertise. However, larger firms are yet to jump on this bandwagon, mainly due to concerns about data security and client preferences.
Apart from flexibility, young workers are also accounting for learning, growth, culture, ethics and compensation as the top criteria when choosing to join or stay in an organisation. This has led to an increased focus on skilling and upskilling of employees, along with strategies that would help in not only retaining employees but also encouraging them to return to office, such as fostering in-person engagement, celebrating individual or team achievements, and prioritising comfort.
“The future of work will be defined by the dynamic balance between efficiency improvements from automation and the expansive potential of creativity unleashed by continuous innovation. Organisations are dedicating substantial efforts to understand their workforce needs and investing in various programs to create an attractive proposition for returning to work,” Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Nasscom said.