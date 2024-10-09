Home
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for 10th time in a row

The RBI has maintained status quo on benchmark interest rate since February 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 05:02 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 05:02 IST
Business NewsReserve Bank of IndiaMonetary Policy Committee

