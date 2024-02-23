JOIN US
business economy

RBI permits banks to issue pre-paid instruments for making payments across various public transport systems

With the introduction of these instruments, commuters will have more options to pay for tickets besides cash mode.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 11:04 IST

Mumbai: Reserve Bank on Friday permitted banks and non-banking institutions to issue pre-paid instruments (PPIs) for making payments across various public transport systems.

With the introduction of these instruments, commuters will have more options to pay for tickets besides cash mode.

The instrument will provide convenience, speed, affordability, and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, RBI said in a notification.

Public transport systems across the country cater to a multitude of commuters on a daily basis, it said.

(Published 23 February 2024, 11:04 IST)
