RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy review: Key takeaways

Benchmark short-term lending rate (repo) kept unchanged at 6.5 per cen
Status quo on rate since February 2023
Monetary policy stance changed to 'neutral'
It was the first meeting of reconstituted MPC
GDP growth projection for FY25 retained at 7.2 per cent
GDP growth forecast for Q2 at 7 per cent; Q3 at 7.4 per cent; and Q4 at 7.4 per cent
Inflation projection for FY25 retained at 4.5 per cent
UPI123PAY (for feature phone) per transaction limit doubled to Rs 10,000
UPI Lite wallet limit increased to Rs 5,000 and per-transaction limit hiked to Rs 1,000
Next meeting of MPC scheduled during December 4 to 6
Published 09 October 2024, 06:54 IST