<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/retail-inflation#:~:text=Retail%20inflation%20eases%20to%206%2Dyear%20low%20of%202.1%25%20in%20June">Retail inflation</a> slipped to a multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October, driven by the impact of the GST rate cut and subdued prices of vegetables and fruits, government data showed on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024.</p>.<p>According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the food inflation declined to (-) 5.02 per cent in October.</p>.<p>The decline in headline inflation and food inflation during October 2025 was mainly attributed to the whole month's impact of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> rate cut, favorable base effect, and a drop in inflation of oils and fats, vegetables, fruits, egg, footwear, cereals and products, transport and communication, the NSO said.</p>