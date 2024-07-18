Revival in rural spending pushing demand conditions: RBI Bulletin

Mumbai: The second quarter of 2024-25 has begun with signs of quickening momentum in the economy and the revival of rural spending has turned out to be a bright spot in the evolution of demand conditions, the Reserve Bank said in its Bulletin on Thursday.

Global economic activity appears to be strengthening across advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs) and global trade in goods and services is gathering momentum, said an article on 'State of Economy' published in the RBI's Bulletin.

It further said monetary policy divergence is setting the tone for global economic developments.