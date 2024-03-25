Romanian state agency turns to AI to help farmers tap EU funds

Bucharest: A Romanian state agency for rural investments is using artificial intelligence to help farmers apply for European Union funds, it said on Monday, a first in one of the EU's least developed digital economies.

The Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR) told Reuters it began using robots from software automation company UiPath a little over two years ago.

The robots have taken over the time-consuming tasks of tapping state databases to procure land registry and judicial records for farmers, entrepreneurs and state institutions applying for EU funds.

"AI-based automation plays an extremely important part in speeding key processes for farmers and making them more efficient," AFIR director George Chirita said.

Since it began using robots, the agency has handled financing requests worth 5.32 billion euros ($5.75 billion) from more than 50,000 farmers, companies and local institutions, it told Reuters in written comments.