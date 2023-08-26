Home
Sitharaman meets UK Trade Secretary; discusses investment, FTA

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met UK Trade Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch and discussed bilateral investment and free trade agreement (FTA).

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Secretary Ms. @KemiBadenoch briefly exchanged views and also reaffirmed the commitment by both sides for taking the ongoing negotiations on India-UK #FTA and India-UK #BIT to an early conclusion,” the finance ministry tweeted.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral investment and trade issues of mutual interests.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman also met European Commission Executive vice president V Dombrovskis and discussed bilateral economic and financial issues of mutual interests.

“In their interactions, Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr. @VDombrovskis exchanged views on ongoing consultations for India-EU Investment Protection Agreement #IPA and India-EU Free Trade Agreement #FTA,” the ministry tweeted.

(Published 26 August 2023, 10:02 IST)
