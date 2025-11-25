Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Not inclined to either legislate or monitor every incident of hate speech': Supreme Court

'We are not legislating in the garb of this petition. There are high courts, there are police stations, there are legislative measures. They are already in place', the bench said.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 11:23 IST
India NewsSupreme Courthate speech

Follow us on :

Follow Us