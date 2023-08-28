Electric cars pass a crucial tipping point in 23 countries

A tipping point may be on the horizon for India, the third largest auto market after China and the US. EVs made up 3 per cent of new car sales in the country last quarter, after doubling in just six months. India’s homegrown automakers have been investing heavily in electrification, and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. Musk said he plans to enter the market “as soon as humanly possible.”

Countries that cross the tipping point have seen rapid rates of adoption, with a median sales growth of 55 per cent last quarter compared to the same period a year ago. As with any new technology, growth rates will eventually slow as a market nears saturation — the top of the adoption S curve. There will always be holdouts. In Norway, the world’s EV pioneer, growth appears to be slowing after reaching 80 per cent of new vehicles.

A higher bar for hybrids

The analysis above is for vehicles that run on batteries only. Some countries, primarily in Europe, were quicker to adopt plug-in hybrids, which have smaller batteries backed by a gasoline-powered engine. Other countries, including the US and China, mostly skipped hybrids and went straight to fully electric vehicles. If hybrids are included, the world sold more than 10 million plug-in vehicles last year, a figure that could triple by 2027, according to forecasts by BloombergNEF.

Because hybrids don’t require the same level of infrastructure or consumer commitment as fully electric cars, the early phase of adoption for them can be more erratic and full of false starts. A new hybrid model of a popular car might boost the share of plug-ins by a few percentage points without signifying a more widespread shift in consumer preferences.

A consistent tipping point for this broader category of EVs wasn’t achieved until 10 per cent of new vehicles were either hybrid or fully electric. At that point, sales in any given country tend to go mainstream. The US, Australia and Canada each came within fractions of a percent of crossing the 10 per cent tipping point for plug-in sales last quarter. In the US, hybrid sales could pick up thanks to generous new incentives that went into effect this year.