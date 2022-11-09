Elon Musk sells 9.5 million Tesla shares worth nearly $4 billion

Tesla chief Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of shares in the electric car company, SEC filings showed Tuesday, more than a week after he closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission documents show Musk, who financed much of his Twitter purchase with Tesla stock, sold 19.5 million shares worth some $3.95 billion.
