Elon Musk sells 9.5 million Tesla shares worth nearly $4 billion

Elon Musk sells 9.5 mn Tesla shares worth nearly $4 bn

The US Securities and Exchange Commission documents show Musk sold 19.5 million shares worth some $3.95 billion

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 09 2022, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 07:51 ist
Tesla chief Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Tesla chief Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of shares in the electric car company, SEC filings showed Tuesday, more than a week after he closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission documents show Musk, who financed much of his Twitter purchase with Tesla stock, sold 19.5 million shares worth some $3.95 billion.

 

