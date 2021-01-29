Ericsson Q4 profit growth beats forecast on 5G boost

Ericsson Q4 core profit growth beats forecast on 5G boost

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Jan 29 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 12:11 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

Sweden's Ericsson on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings ahead of market estimates on the back of strong sales of 5G equipment and it continued to benefit from the ban of China's Huawei from networks in several countries.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 11 billion Swedish crowns ($1.32 billion) from 6.5 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 8.58 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ericsson
5G
quarterly earnings

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 