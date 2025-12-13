Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Key helicopter controls stolen from aviation company in Bengaluru

The theft was discovered on December 1 during a scheduled check by Venkatesh Sethu, Aircraft Maintenance Engineer at Chipsan Aviation Indocopters Pvt Ltd in Nallurhalli, Whitefield.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 03:01 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us