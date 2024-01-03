Explained | All you need to know about Adani vs Hindenburg Research

New Delhi: Adani Group won relief from Supreme Court on Wednesday when judges ruled that the company, hit hard by a US short-seller's allegations last year of improper business dealings, does not need to face additional investigation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been investigating the group after Hindenburg Research's report in January last year set off an over $150 billion selloff in the conglomerate's stocks despite the company's denials of wrongdoing. The stocks have since recovered partially.

Here are some facts about billionaire Gautam Adani, his group and Hindenburg's allegations.

Who are Adani and Hindenburg?

Gautam Adani built his empire after starting out as a commodities trader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the same state and their relationship has long come under scrutiny by Modi's opponents.

Before Hindenburg's report, Adani, a school drop-out, rose to become Asia's richest person, with businesses across ports, power generation, airports, mining, renewables, media and cement.

Hindenburg Research was founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson. It is a forensic financial research firm which analyses equity, credit and derivatives. It has a track-record of finding corporate wrongdoings and placing bets against the companies.